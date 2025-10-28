Prince William highlights efforts to fight climate change ahead of Brazil visit

Ahead of Earthshot Prize ceremony in Brazil, Prince William continues to highlight efforts being made across the word to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The Prince of Wales on Monday shared a clip highlighting the steps taken in different cities of the world to clear the air we breathe.

The video shared by the future king features projects undertaken by three "incredible Finalists working hard to Clean Our Air, pioneering blueprints for the whole world to use."

The clip was shared on social media with a caption that said, "Bogota has transformed the city through clean public transport and greener urban spaces, cutting toxic air pollution by 24%.

"The City of Guangzhou has fully electrified its bus and taxi fleet on an enormous scale, resulting in 40% less harmful particulate matter in the air."

"The State of Gujarat is helping millions of people breathe cleaner air through a trading scheme for particulate emissions that encourages both business growth and healthier air."

The Earthshot Prize ceremony will be held on November 5, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the Museum of Tomorrow.

Prince William, who is also due to attend the awards ceremony, will be one of presenters at the event.



