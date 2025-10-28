 
Sabrina Carpenter, Corey Fogelmanis reunite: See pic

Sabrina Carpenter and Corey Fogelmanis costarred in 'Girl Meets World' from 2014 through 2017

Geo News Digital Desk
October 28, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter took time off from her Short N’ Sweet Tour to support her Disney pal Corey Fogelmanis.

Sabrina joined her Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis at the premiere of his new movie, I Wish You All The Best, in New York City Monday night. Other stars at the premiere included Lena Dunham, Amy Landecker, Alexandra Daddario, David Burtka, and Richard Schiff.

The Espresso hitmaker wasn’t seen on the red carpet, but entered te cinema through a back door an dsat right next to Corey.

The duo starred in sitcom, which was a spin-off of ’90s program Boy Meets World. Girl Meets World ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2017.

In I Wish You All The Best, Corey plays a high school junior whose family kicks him out when he comes out as nonbinary. It follows his journey to love and support after he moves in with his estranged sister attends a different high school.

The movie is written and directed by Thirteen Reasons Why alum Tommy Dorfman, who came out as a trans woman in 2021.

"I hope people take away (from this movie) that we’re all human," Dorfman told Page Six exclusively."And that we should all be supporting and loving each other regardless of their identity or anything else. We should really be giving each other space to find autonomy and confidence."

