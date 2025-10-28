 
Geo News

Princess Charlene witnesses demonstration of new police dogs

Princess Charlene looked gorgeous as she attended an event with her brother

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 28, 2025

Princess Charlene witnesses demonstration of new police dogs
Princess Charlene witnesses demonstration of new police dogs

As part of her royal duties, Princess Charlene of Monaco on Monday inaugurated Public Safety Cynophile Brigade, said a statement shared on social media.

Princess Charlene witnesses demonstration of new police dogs

Gareth Wittstock, the brother of the princess, also accompanied her at the event that took place at the Public Safety Directorate's newly renovated premises.

Princess Charlene witnesses demonstration of new police dogs
Advertisement

The royal duo also witnessed demonstrations of the unit's operation skills while the princess delivered a speech, praising the partnership with the Animal Protection Society of Monaco. 

A statement said, "The Princess congratulated the partnership established between the Public Safety and the Animal Protection Society of Monaco, of which she is the President, allowing the dogs of the Brigade to be welcomed and taken care of at the Peille shelter during periods of unavailability of their owners."

Princess Charlene witnesses demonstration of new police dogs

The ceremony ended with the handing over of police cards and badges to the dog owners.

The event was also attended by Mr. Lionel Beffre, Advisor to the Government-Minister of the Interior, M. Eric Arella, Director of Public Safety, as well as several members of the staff.


Advertisement
Prince William, Princess Kate face emotional dilemma to avoid history repeating itself video
Prince William, Princess Kate face emotional dilemma to avoid history repeating itself
Prince William highlights efforts to fight climate change ahead of Brazil visit
Prince William highlights efforts to fight climate change ahead of Brazil visit
Princess Anne knights cricketer James Anderson at Windsor Castle
Princess Anne knights cricketer James Anderson at Windsor Castle
King Charles offers to be scapegoat for exam failures video
King Charles offers to be scapegoat for exam failures
‘Leech' Prince Andrew gets exposed as people expose his multi-year freeloading
‘Leech' Prince Andrew gets exposed as people expose his multi-year freeloading
Sarah Ferguson's THIS move could land King Charles in hot water video
Sarah Ferguson's THIS move could land King Charles in hot water
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive major ultimatum from Prince William
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive major ultimatum from Prince William
Belgian Queen flaunts 'White Privilege' over Queen Camilla during Vatican visit video
Belgian Queen flaunts 'White Privilege' over Queen Camilla during Vatican visit