Princess Charlene witnesses demonstration of new police dogs

As part of her royal duties, Princess Charlene of Monaco on Monday inaugurated Public Safety Cynophile Brigade, said a statement shared on social media.

Gareth Wittstock, the brother of the princess, also accompanied her at the event that took place at the Public Safety Directorate's newly renovated premises.

Advertisement

The royal duo also witnessed demonstrations of the unit's operation skills while the princess delivered a speech, praising the partnership with the Animal Protection Society of Monaco.

A statement said, "The Princess congratulated the partnership established between the Public Safety and the Animal Protection Society of Monaco, of which she is the President, allowing the dogs of the Brigade to be welcomed and taken care of at the Peille shelter during periods of unavailability of their owners."

The ceremony ended with the handing over of police cards and badges to the dog owners.

The event was also attended by Mr. Lionel Beffre, Advisor to the Government-Minister of the Interior, M. Eric Arella, Director of Public Safety, as well as several members of the staff.



