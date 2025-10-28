Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman part ways 'with zero regrets': Source

Photo: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman ended marriage with 'compassion' Source

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have reportedly gone their separate ways.

However, their separation comes without resentment or regret.

Advertisement

According to Us Weekly, the longtime couple decided to end their marriage with “understanding and compassion,” choosing acceptance over conflict.

“Keith has moved on and has been open with Nicole about where he stands,” an insider revealed.

“The two had grown apart quietly over time, and by the end, the decision to separate was more about acceptance than surprise.”

Despite their mutual respect, the separation has not been without emotional hurdles, particularly for Kidman, who is said to be finding it difficult to strike a smooth co-parenting rhythm with her estranged husband.

As per Us Weekly, the Expats actress remains in a “good headspace” while adjusting to life post-divorce but acknowledges the challenges that come with maintaining balance for their children.

Photo: Nicole Kidman and Keith with daughters

“The hardest part is navigating the dynamic with their daughters,” an insider shared.

“The last thing Nicole wanted was a broken family,” the source added, noting that the Oscar-winning star has “raised her daughters to be strong and is leading by example for them.”

For those unversed, Kidman, 57, and Urban, 57, share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, who continue to be their top priority amid the couple's separation.