 
Geo News

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman part ways 'with zero regrets': Source

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split after 19 years of marriage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 28, 2025

Photo: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman ended marriage with compassion Source
Photo: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman ended marriage with 'compassion' Source

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have reportedly gone their separate ways. 

However, their separation comes without resentment or regret.

Advertisement

According to Us Weekly, the longtime couple decided to end their marriage with “understanding and compassion,” choosing acceptance over conflict.

“Keith has moved on and has been open with Nicole about where he stands,” an insider revealed. 

“The two had grown apart quietly over time, and by the end, the decision to separate was more about acceptance than surprise.”

Despite their mutual respect, the separation has not been without emotional hurdles, particularly for Kidman, who is said to be finding it difficult to strike a smooth co-parenting rhythm with her estranged husband.

As per Us Weekly, the Expats actress remains in a “good headspace” while adjusting to life post-divorce but acknowledges the challenges that come with maintaining balance for their children.

Photo: Nicole Kidman and Keith with daughters
Photo: Nicole Kidman and Keith with daughters

“The hardest part is navigating the dynamic with their daughters,” an insider shared. 

“The last thing Nicole wanted was a broken family,” the source added, noting that the Oscar-winning star has “raised her daughters to be strong and is leading by example for them.”

For those unversed, Kidman, 57, and Urban, 57, share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, who continue to be their top priority amid the couple's separation.

Advertisement
Jeremy Allen White reveals what daughters do with awards
Jeremy Allen White reveals what daughters do with awards
Tim Allen drops bombshell about his time in prison
Tim Allen drops bombshell about his time in prison
'Doctor Who' fully returns to its original home
'Doctor Who' fully returns to its original home
Netflix reveals 'One Piece' season two release date
Netflix reveals 'One Piece' season two release date
Hulu renews 'Only Murders in the Building' for season 6
Hulu renews 'Only Murders in the Building' for season 6
Megan Fox says she has 'lot of brain fog' after welcoming daughter
Megan Fox says she has 'lot of brain fog' after welcoming daughter
Fans flood Alba Baptista Instagram as she welcomes baby with Chris Evans
Fans flood Alba Baptista Instagram as she welcomes baby with Chris Evans
Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista
Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista