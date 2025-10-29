 
Geo News

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube's plea to skip deposition in $1.3M lawsuit rejected

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are reportedly under fire amid latest legal battle

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

October 29, 2025

Photo: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cubes experience major setback in new lawsuit
Photo: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube's experience major setback in new lawsuit 

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube reportedly have been ordered to testify in Mount Westmore merch lawsuit

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ruled that Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube cannot avoid being questioned under oath in an ongoing legal dispute over their rap supergroup, Mount Westmore.

Advertisement

According to Us Weekly, the judge rejected the rappers’ argument that they had no relevant knowledge of the case, finding that claim “insufficient.”

The case stems from a 2022 lawsuit filed by Westside Merchandising, which accuses Snoop, 53, Ice Cube, 56, E-40, and Too Short of breaching a merchandising agreement related to Mount Westmore's planned tour.

Court documents show that Snoop and Ice Cube were “actual signatories” on the contract with Westside Merchandising and therefore could not claim to be uninvolved.

The court further found no evidence that Westside's deposition request was intended to “harass or embarrass” the two rappers.

Snoop and Ice Cube had previously requested a protective order to avoid in-person questioning altogether. 

Alternatively, they proposed appearing remotely for no longer than two hours, but the judge denied that motion.

Reportedly, Westside Merchandising alleged it entered into a deal with the artists’ representatives to act as the exclusive vendor for Mount Westmore’s merchandise during a 60-date tour across the U.S. and Europe. 

The company said it advanced $1.3 million under the agreement.

According to legal filings, Westside was promised that Snoop and Ice Cube, both defined as “key men” under the contract, would promote the deal by appearing in a video and at a retail location chosen by Westside.

“None of this happened,” the company's lawyer stated.

Advertisement
Jamie Lee Curtis hits back after backlash over Charlie Kirk comment
Jamie Lee Curtis hits back after backlash over Charlie Kirk comment
Jada Pinkett calls Cynthia Erivo 'dear sister'
Jada Pinkett calls Cynthia Erivo 'dear sister'
Taylor Swift fiancé Travis Kelce does viral 'Fate of Ophelia' dance after historic win
Taylor Swift fiancé Travis Kelce does viral 'Fate of Ophelia' dance after historic win
Lily Allen loses interest in 'second job' after breakup
Lily Allen loses interest in 'second job' after breakup
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman part ways 'with zero regrets': Source
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman part ways 'with zero regrets': Source
Jeremy Allen White reveals what daughters do with awards
Jeremy Allen White reveals what daughters do with awards
Tim Allen drops bombshell about his time in prison
Tim Allen drops bombshell about his time in prison
'Doctor Who' fully returns to its original home
'Doctor Who' fully returns to its original home