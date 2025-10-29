Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube's plea to skip deposition in $1.3M lawsuit rejected

Photo: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube's experience major setback in new lawsuit

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube reportedly have been ordered to testify in Mount Westmore merch lawsuit

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ruled that Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube cannot avoid being questioned under oath in an ongoing legal dispute over their rap supergroup, Mount Westmore.

According to Us Weekly, the judge rejected the rappers’ argument that they had no relevant knowledge of the case, finding that claim “insufficient.”

The case stems from a 2022 lawsuit filed by Westside Merchandising, which accuses Snoop, 53, Ice Cube, 56, E-40, and Too Short of breaching a merchandising agreement related to Mount Westmore's planned tour.

Court documents show that Snoop and Ice Cube were “actual signatories” on the contract with Westside Merchandising and therefore could not claim to be uninvolved.

The court further found no evidence that Westside's deposition request was intended to “harass or embarrass” the two rappers.

Snoop and Ice Cube had previously requested a protective order to avoid in-person questioning altogether.

Alternatively, they proposed appearing remotely for no longer than two hours, but the judge denied that motion.

Reportedly, Westside Merchandising alleged it entered into a deal with the artists’ representatives to act as the exclusive vendor for Mount Westmore’s merchandise during a 60-date tour across the U.S. and Europe.

The company said it advanced $1.3 million under the agreement.

According to legal filings, Westside was promised that Snoop and Ice Cube, both defined as “key men” under the contract, would promote the deal by appearing in a video and at a retail location chosen by Westside.

“None of this happened,” the company's lawyer stated.