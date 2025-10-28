 
Netflix reveals 'One Piece' season two release date

'One Piece' is one of the most anticipated series on Netflix

By
Hassan Sohail
|

October 28, 2025

One Piece season 2 release date is out
'One Piece' season 2 release date is out

One Piece, a hit show on Netflix, has at last revealed the release date for its upcoming season two.

It is March 10, as season two will follow "Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew as they enter the dangerous and legendary Grand Line, facing fiercer adversaries and embarking on more perilous quests in their search for the world's greatest treasure, the One Piece."

Netflix reveals One Piece season two release date
For the forthcoming season, the ensemble cast will return, including Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skyler, Morgan Davies, and Jeff Ward. 

In addition, Tony Tony Chopper, a fan-favourite character, will make an entry, as series creator Eiichiro Oda earlier confirmed.

Previously, the streamer gave a sneak peek into the show, in which the cast shared their views on returning to the series.

The clip teased, “The story of One Piece gets bigger, and it gets better… This season was a lot more intense. You wanna see it, don’t you?” 

It is worth noting that season one of One Piece came out in 2022. 

