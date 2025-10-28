Tim Allen drops bombshell about his time in prison

Tim Allen opens up about his time in prison

Tim Allen would have chosen military over prison.

Allen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, October 27 episode, where he openly showed his support to troops.

Putting his feelings into words, the 72-year-old American actor and comedian said, “I love helping our vets and I love anything I can do,” and joked, “I should have gone into the military rather than prison.”

He added, “I had a choice and prison is the way I went. It is the same sort of thing. Food is kind of weird and you have to wear a uniform.”

For those unaware, Allen was taken into custody for keeping more than one pound of cocaine in 1978. He was found guilty on felony drug trafficking charges and was sent to federal prison for two years at the age of 25.

This happened before he cement his position as a sitcom star and comedian.

In his recent appearance on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, the Shifting Gears star reflected on the mistake he made by saying, “I was just a kid. [I was busted for] picking it up. It was just like in a freaking movie [where it was] in a locker.”

“If you want to get into the details of it, I was treated just as badly as people of color. I was pigeonholed because I was a light-skinned guy from an upper middle class family,” Allen claimed.