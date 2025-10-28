Lily Allen loses interest in 'second job' after breakup

Lily Allen gets candid about her side hustle

Lily Allen is a full-time musician. But for a side hustle, she had signed up on OnlyFans. But she now reveals that she lost interest in it after her breakup with David Harbour.



At the adult creator platform, she used to sell the photos of her feet, as she shares in her chat with Interview Magazine.

"It’s not really that interesting. I started it just over a year ago," the 40-year-old says, adding, "I was quite active in the beginning, but when I broke up with David, it just wasn’t that fun anymore."

The Smile hitmaker made her account in July 2024. Besides, she gives an insight into the content people sought in the feet category.

"They want dirty soles, white socks, like schoolgirl socks or ankle socks, some clean, some dirty. White socks in Mary Jane shoes. Stepping in food," the 40-year-old says, noting, "There’s a more sophisticated customer that likes a stocking and a court shoe."

She also reveals that to choose any colour; people have to pay. "Some people want white. Some people want dark red. Some people want bright red. I would never let anyone ask for a green or a blue or something."

Lily's presence at the site was profitable for her, however. As per her claim in Oct 2024, her feet photos were fetching her more money than Spotify's royalties.

It is worth noting that she and David reportedly parted ways earlier this year after a four-year marriage.