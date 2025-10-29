Kensington Palace breaks silence over Prince William threat to Princess Beatrice

Prince William has not threatened Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie over Prince Andrew, confirms source.

The Pirnce of Wales, who has reportedly told Beatrice and Eugenie that they will lose their titles if Andrew does not vacate the Royal Lodge, has broken silence on the rumours.

Mirrror says 'no meeting between Prince William and the princesses took place, and said it would also be factually inaccurate to say the Prince of Wales can remove titles. Constitutionally he cannot.'

This comes Emily Maitlis claims on News Agents podcast: “There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying you guys have to got your dad to move out of Royal Lodge otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles.

“They are at the moment allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say this is going to happen,” she noted.