Liam Hemswroth reveals details about Gabriella Brooks proposal

Liam Hemswroth reveals when he proposed to Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemswroth is revealing how he proposed to girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

Liam, 35, and Gabriella, 29, shared the news of their engagement via an Instagram post in which the model showed off her ring.

While promoting the new season of The Witcher on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Liam shared how he proposed to his longtime love.

"We got engaged a few months ago whilst I was still shooting The Witcher," he told host Jimmy Fallon.

"I’ve been shooting The Witcher now for the last two years. I didn’t have a huge plan behind the engagement. I mean, I had enough of a plan to have bought the ring, but I was sort of just waiting for the right moment," he shared.

Fallon asked, "Did you find the right moment?"

"I think so. Um, she said yes," the Lonely Planet actor quipped.

While he found the time to pop the question amid the shooting, the couple had to wait for shooting to be done to actually celebrate the engagement.

"It was a few months back, and then I just finished shooting The Witcher about three weeks ago, and then we went to the Maldives," The Hunger Games star added.

"I’m incredibly excited. I did it a few months ago," Hemsworth said of his proposal. "We’re super excited. It’s a happy time in my life."

Liam Hmesworht and Gabrirella Brooks have been dating since 2019.