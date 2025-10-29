 
Queen Camilla's son weighs in on his stepfather King Charles

The son of Queen Camilla finally gives his thoughts on what it would mean to be a prince

Hiba Anjum
October 29, 2025

Queen Camilla's son weighs in on his stepfather King Charles

Queen Camilla’s son has just shared what he thinks is needed to be a good king.

The entire conversation has just taken place with the Radio Times for their Good Food podcast.

It got candid fast as well, because he addressed rumors of him getting a princely title right at the state.

For those unversed, there are a number of rumors swirling about him being awarded the title of prince, given that his stepfather, King Charles is King of England.

However, when it comes to such a possibility, Tom Parker Bowles was quick to shut it down with a hilarious quip.

“I tell you, that would be the quickest way to revolution,” he said about any kind of possibility.

“I think we’re a fairly balanced and sober and sensible country on the whole. But if I suddenly became a prince, I think that Buckingham Palace gates would be stormed,” he even added.

Plus “It would be appalling,” Mr Bowles said right off the bat too. Furthermore, “I think that would put back the long and glorious cause of the monarchy in Britain by many years,” he was also quoted telling the podcast host.

All this has come right as King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew was forced to relinquish the use of his titles and honours publically, following the posthumous release of Virginia Guifree’s book, Nobody’s Girl. 

