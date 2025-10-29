‘Robin Hood' actor Jack Patten speaks out on premiere: ‘We need him'

New "Robin Hood" TV series explores the legendary outlaw's origins with a personal take and previously unseen historical authenticity, the show's creators say.

The latest reimagining tells the tale of how Robin Hood came to be the medieval English folk hero who robbed the rich to feed the poor. Known simply as "Rob", it sees the Saxon forester's son and skilled archer transform into a rebel after experiencing devastating losses and injustices.

Australian newcomer Jack Patten follows in the footsteps of several Hollywood stars to portray the hero of Sherwood Forest. But while he found his first lead role somewhat daunting, the 28-year-old did not feel weighed down by previous interpretations. He had not seen any of them.

"It's a weird thing, because I feel like a lot of people have heard of Robin Hood. I was one of those people. I'd heard of Robin Hood, but I'd never seen it," Patten said at the show's London premiere on Tuesday (October 28).

"Every generation deserves a Robin Hood, and the fact that we get to be this gen's Robin Hood is pretty awesome," he said.

The ten-episode first season is set in 12th century post-Norman invasion England and also centres on Rob's love story with Marian (Lauren McQueen), the daughter of a Norman lord, who has taken over the ancestral home of Rob's ousted Saxon family.

The series is brought to the screen by co-creators John Glenn and Jonathan English, who set out to make an intimate depiction of the events and the time period.

"It was the idea of doing an origin story, which we've never really seen before, how Robin becomes an outlaw, what happens to him, what happens to his parents," said English.

"It's about the Norman conquest of England. It's about class. We've never really seen a Robin Hood story that's really about class, but it is. Robin, from the rich giving to the poor is in itself about class. So I think it's very topical, very relevant today," he said.

The show's ensemble cast also features actors Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham and Connie Nielsen in the role of Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Like Patten, Bean said he built his performance from a blank canvas, ignoring previous iterations and exploring the sheriff's vulnerabilities.

Portraying the queen was an empowering experience for Nielsen, who drew lessons from Eleanor's dedication to her role and responsibilities and her ease with her own authority.

"Robin Hood" starts streaming on MGM+ on November 2.