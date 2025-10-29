Inside Prince Harry's 'quieter' work as Meghan takes separate path

Prince Harry's real feelings about 'quieter' work separate from Meghan Markle revealed

Prince Harry is "happier" doing "quieter" charity driver work as Meghan Markle embarks on solo adventures.

Meghan recently made her Paris Fashion Week debut, spoke at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on October 14 and attended a dinner party thrown by British entrepreneur Emma Grede. She is also reportedly going to be on the cover of Harpar’s Bazaar magazine. All after having return to screens with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

PR experts and insiders believe this means Meghan is building her solo brand, and may enter the high fashion industry as well.

PR expert Jane Owen, thinks Harry "seems happier doing the quieter, cause-driven work."

"They’re still a team, but they’re playing to their own strengths now," she added.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta added, "It’s clear that [Meghan’s career] is moving forward with a sharper public profile [but] they both know how to share the spotlight when it serves their shared goals."

As for Harry, "He thrives when he’s [working] with charities, especially the military and kids," noted royal historian Marlene Koenig.

"And he has every reason to be proud of the Invictus [Games’] success. This is where he shines… the reality is this is an extension of what he did as a working royal and the life he knows," she added.

An insider noted, "It’s healthy for them as a couple to have separate spheres, identities and passion projects,”

The mole also noted that the "negative attention" Meghan receives in the press "hasn’t been helpful for Harry’s work."

The mole predicted, "They will be very [professionally] divided now. It’s what they have been doing all year."