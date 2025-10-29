 
Geo News

Meghan Markle pitted against Sydney Sweeney

Meghan Markle and Sydney Sweeny attended a basketball match

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 29, 2025

Some British tabloids have turned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's appearance at LA Dodgers Vs Blue Jays World series game into a perceived contest between the Duchess of Sussex and Sydney Sweeney, simply because the royal and the US actress had different seating arrangements.

Advertisement

The contest which was held in Los Angeles saw the Sussexes watching on from the best seats in the house.

Sweeney, who featured in a TV promotion for the match-up, was spotted watching the event from the top tiers as the former working royals were sitting near the owners of the team.

Meghan Markle and Sydney Sweeney
Meghan Markle and Sydney Sweeney 

According to a British broadcaster's website, "Sweeney was seen sitting in seats high up in Dodger Stadium, looking displeased as Meghan and Harry were enjoying the best view in the stadium."

It said fans were shocked to see the royal couple sitting in seats ahead of part-owner Magic Johnson and Sandy Koufax, who is a four-time World Series winner and Hall of Fame pitcher.

Meghan's critics also shared their thoughts on social media:

 “Prince Harry and his wife sitting IN FRONT of Sandy Koufax? Un-fn-real. #WorldSeries #Dodgers”, wrote one fan.

A second added: “Why the h**l are they in front of Sandy?”

While a third noted: “They need to leave!”

Advertisement
King Charles makes another public appearance
King Charles makes another public appearance
Prince Harry breaks his silence on the ‘pain' in his pages for Spare
Prince Harry breaks his silence on the ‘pain' in his pages for Spare
Kate Middleton branded second mastermind behind Prince Andrew' eviction
Kate Middleton branded second mastermind behind Prince Andrew' eviction
Prince Harry tugs at heartstrings talking about mental health: ‘Takes us to dark places'
Prince Harry tugs at heartstrings talking about mental health: ‘Takes us to dark places'
Prince Harry talk about American life, Spare, mental health in new podcast
Prince Harry talk about American life, Spare, mental health in new podcast
Meghan Markle planning to enter THIS industry after lifestyle guru era
Meghan Markle planning to enter THIS industry after lifestyle guru era
Queen Camilla's son weighs in on his stepfather King Charles
Queen Camilla's son weighs in on his stepfather King Charles
Prince William asserts control as future king to protect monarchy from scandals
Prince William asserts control as future king to protect monarchy from scandals