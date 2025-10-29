Meghan Markle pitted against Sydney Sweeney

Some British tabloids have turned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's appearance at LA Dodgers Vs Blue Jays World series game into a perceived contest between the Duchess of Sussex and Sydney Sweeney, simply because the royal and the US actress had different seating arrangements.

The contest which was held in Los Angeles saw the Sussexes watching on from the best seats in the house.

Sweeney, who featured in a TV promotion for the match-up, was spotted watching the event from the top tiers as the former working royals were sitting near the owners of the team.

Meghan Markle and Sydney Sweeney

According to a British broadcaster's website, "Sweeney was seen sitting in seats high up in Dodger Stadium, looking displeased as Meghan and Harry were enjoying the best view in the stadium."

It said fans were shocked to see the royal couple sitting in seats ahead of part-owner Magic Johnson and Sandy Koufax, who is a four-time World Series winner and Hall of Fame pitcher.

Meghan's critics also shared their thoughts on social media:

“Prince Harry and his wife sitting IN FRONT of Sandy Koufax? Un-fn-real. #WorldSeries #Dodgers”, wrote one fan.

A second added: “Why the h**l are they in front of Sandy?”

While a third noted: “They need to leave!”