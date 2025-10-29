Prince Harry reacts to Taylor Swift, Charli xcx feud

Prince Harry dumbfound when asked about Taylor Swift, Charli xcx feud

Prince Harry was totally oblivios of a pop culture feud during a surprise podcast appearance.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, appeared on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast, where the host asked him about the rumored feud between pop superstars Taylor Swift and Charli xcx.

Advertisement

"This one's heavy, Harry. What do you think of this Taylor Swift, Charli xcx beef?" Minhaj asked just as the episode began.

"The what? Oh no," Harry replied, looking genuinely oblivious of the topic.

He glanced at the crew off-camera as if looking for help. Raised his eyebrows in confusion and laughed a little.

"No, this is serious. Cause was Charli's diss track even a diss track? I mean, to me, 'Sympathy is a Knife' was about something completely different, but then Taylor comes back, and I think escalates it, with the 'Actually Romantic' thing," Minhaj explained.

"And I'm kind of thinking to myself, 'Is this fair? Or did Charli draw blood and Taylor had to respond?" the comedian continued.

The Duke still couldn’t find any words, and Minhaj added, "Sometimes I think, where do we go from here, you know?"

"Well," Prince Harry said and laughed again.

In the interview, Harry also showed his awareness by talking about men’s mental health, the impact of social media and the lack of regulation during the rise of AI.