Prince William gets a monumental shift to his duties from King Charles

King Charles makes a decision for the monarchy and not a moment too soon

Prince William is currently seeing lots of change take over his life, and all of it has been prompted by his family.

Daily Mail royal expert Maureen Callahan has just revealed some shocking insight into Prince William’s current standing in the Firm, compared to King Charles.

This decision in question involves Prince William’s status as heir apparent and in the expert’s piece for the same outlet she explained that King Charles has all but completely handed over his Firm to the Prince of Wales.

Furthermore, he is already “making power moves” as well, Ms Callahan reports.

She also said, “Charles, it seems, has all but handed over the crown. He would prefer, as is his constitution, not to be embroiled in these messes, even as they pose existential threats to the future of the monarchy. William clearly has no such squeamishness.”

“It's the House of Wales now, and not a moment too soon,” its being said.

Even celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter claims “now even the walls won’t have him. It’s as close to royal exile as you can get without a passport stamp.”

Especially considering the fact that the former Dukes’ coat of arms, have even been removed from St. George’s Chapel, which according to Cosmopolitan is reserved for traitors and exiles only.

According to the reporter, “this wasn’t just paperwork—it was symbolic. Prince William wanted to send a message: the monarchy is moving forward, and Andrew isn’t part of it."