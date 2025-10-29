 
Geo News

Meghan, Harry booed at basketball game as they overshadow Sydney Sweeney

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were booed during World Series game between LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 29, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were booed during a basketball game, according to the local media.

TMZ reported that it happened during Game 4 of the World series between LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had expressions that harkened back to the infamous Coldplay couple ... as they cringed as the jeering started," the report said.

Meghan Markle and Sydney Sweeney
Meghan Markle and Sydney Sweeney 

It appeared to be an uncomfortable moment for the Duke of Sussex who managed to force a smile but couldn't hide his expressions. 

But what left the couple's critics disappointed was the seating arrangement. 

The couple, according to TMZ, had great seat at field level, something  even the likes of Sydney Sweeney was not given... for whatever reason.

Some social media users expressed their anger over the seating arrangement, questioning why Sweeny was not given the seat when she was promoting the game on TV.


