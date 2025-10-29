Meghan, Harry booed at basketball game as they overshadow Sydney Sweeney

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were booed during a basketball game, according to the local media.

TMZ reported that it happened during Game 4 of the World series between LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had expressions that harkened back to the infamous Coldplay couple ... as they cringed as the jeering started," the report said.



It appeared to be an uncomfortable moment for the Duke of Sussex who managed to force a smile but couldn't hide his expressions.

But what left the couple's critics disappointed was the seating arrangement.

The couple, according to TMZ, had great seat at field level, something even the likes of Sydney Sweeney was not given... for whatever reason.

Some social media users expressed their anger over the seating arrangement, questioning why Sweeny was not given the seat when she was promoting the game on TV.



