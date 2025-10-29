Unbothered by booing at Dodgers game, Meghan Markle celebrates date night

Meghan Markle on Wednesday took to social media to share some pictures taken at the World Series game between the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a couple of photos to her Instagram stories with caption saying, "About last night, Dodger's Game."

The picture also featured her husband, Prince Harry.

In the second photo, Meghan Markle is seen eating a sandwich while suppressing a smile. "Date night," she wrote on her photo.

Meanwhile, the US media reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were booed by the crowd as the couple appeared on the screen in the stadium.

The Duke of Sussex managed to force a smile but looked visibly uncomfortable.