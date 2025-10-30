 
Amanda Seyfried all hearts for 'The Housemaid' co-star Sydney Sweeney

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney have reportedly become close friends

Syeda Zahra Furqan
October 30, 2025

Amanda Seyfried gushes over 'The Housemaid' co-star Sydney Sweeney

Amanda Seyfried is full of praise for her The Housemaid co-star Sydney Sweeney.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Seyfried shared that she and Sweeney have developed a close friendship while working together, even keeping in touch through a text chain.

“I think she’s beautiful and fun,” Seyfried said. 

“And we definitely love what we do, and we love the project so much, so it’s infectious. We saw the movie and we both loved it.”

The Mamma Mia! star added that the two recently reunited to promote the film. 

“We were just together last week because we’re doing a lot of promotion for The Housemaid movie,” she said. 

“It’s really crazy timing.”

Seyfried also pointed out that their individual indie films are premiering within hours of each other. 

“Our independent movies are premiering the same day, within hours of each other,” she shared.

In Seyfried's other film, The Testament of Ann Lee, she played Shakers founder Ann Lee, described as “one of the most important religious figures in pre-Revolutionary America.” 

The movie explores “the profound childhood and early adult traumas that impacted her psychology and shaped her influential religious views.”

