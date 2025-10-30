 
Colin Farrell reveals filming mishap during 'Minority Report' with Tom Cruise

Colin Farrell took a trip down memory lane and recalled filming 'Minority Report' with Tom Cruise

Syeda Zahra Furqan
October 30, 2025

Photo: Colin Farrell explains why filming Minority Report with Tom Cruise became 'worst day'

Colin Farrell is looking back at one of the Colin Farrell recalls ‘worst day’ on set while filming Minority Report with Tom Cruisetoughest, yet most memorable, experiences of his career.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Irish actor reflected on starring alongside Tom Cruise in 2002's Minority Report, and how surreal the experience was for him at the time.

Colbert, 61, asked how Farrell managed to stay “cool” around Hollywood legends like Cruise, Steven Spielberg, and John Williams. “I didn’t,” Farrell admitted, calling it a “total h*******.”

“I grew up watching them lads,” he said. 

“I grew up watching Tom Cruise in Top Gun, and the one where he’s in his socks, Jerry Maguire. And then Steven Spielberg and [composer] John Williams kind of raised me, really, and all of their films.”

However, despite the dream collaboration, Farrell admitted it was not all smooth sailing. 

“I also had one of the worst days I’ve ever had on a film set,” he confessed.

The actor revealed that he had asked to take his birthday off during filming, a request that was denied. 

“Who did I think I was?” he joked. Instead, he had to be ready for his 6 a.m. call time.

“I got up to all sorts of nonsense the night before,” he admitted, laughing. “And I remember getting into bed, turning off the light, and the phone rang — it was the driver outside.”

When he arrived on set, he said, “one of the assistant directors told me, ‘You can’t go to the set like this,’" adding, "He gave me some more beer.”

Farrell added with a laugh, “It’s not cool because two years later I went to rehab.”

After “a couple of beers,” Farrell tried to film, but admitted, “It was terrible.”

