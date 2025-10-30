Justin Trudeau's new romance with Katy Perry marks turning point

Justin Trudeau finds new joy with Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau appears to be entering one of the most grounded and content phases of his life with Katy Perry keeping him grounded.

After stepping down as Canada’s prime minister and separating from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, Trudeau has found a new sense of peace and purpose with Perry.

Advertisement

“Justin has had a lot of upheavals in the past couple of years, both in his professional-political status and at home with the split from Sophie,” a Canadian social source told People.

“He is a much happier person now. Stresses are greatly diminished. And he is intrigued with Katy. They have fun together, laugh a lot, talk about everything.”

Another political source confirmed the two are “very much a couple” and make time for each other despite their busy schedules. “He goes the extra mile to be with her when possible, especially when it’s important,” they said.

The pair were first spotted at dinner in Montreal in July 2024, which at the time was described as a “casual first date.” The relationship deepened as months passed by.

For those unversed, Trudeau spent most of his life in the public eye as the son of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau.

Perry has also ended her long-term relationship with actor Orlando Bloom earlier this year, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter, Daisy.