 
Geo News

Kate Middleton is haunted by idea of Prince Andrew, says source

Kate Middleton demands quick decisions on Prince Andrew menace

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 30, 2025

Kate Middleton is haunted by idea of Prince Andrew, says source
Kate Middleton is haunted by idea of Prince Andrew, says source 

Kate Middleton wants to put an end to Prince Andrew issues before she moves to the Forest Lodge.

The Princess of Wales, who is preparing to move to her forever home in the coming weeks, wants her husband’s estranged uncle to vacate.

Advertisement

“Catherine shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge while Prince Andrew is still in it," a source tells Mirror. "William wants him gone before they start to move in next week. It's not about what Andrew doesn't want to do anymore. It's about what he's going to be told to do."

This comes as Prince Andrew nearly missed the Waleses when he took his grandchildren to see Harry Potter TV series shooting in Windsor Great Park.

One source said: "It was all a bit strange that he [Andrew] turned up, but it was lovely to see the children having a great time. They were busy looking at the Hogwarts Express and it genuinely seemed like a magical time for them."

Advertisement
King Charles breaks silence on ‘cruel' storm hitting Jamaica
King Charles breaks silence on ‘cruel' storm hitting Jamaica
Prince William gets a monumental shift to his duties from King Charles
Prince William gets a monumental shift to his duties from King Charles
Princess Eugenie seeks solace in Paris after Prince Andrew, Sarah shed royal titles
Princess Eugenie seeks solace in Paris after Prince Andrew, Sarah shed royal titles
Meghan Markle says she'd be 'proudest mom' if Lilibet does THIS
Meghan Markle says she'd be 'proudest mom' if Lilibet does THIS
Prince & Princess of Wales highlight the importance of protecting the oceans: Watch
Prince & Princess of Wales highlight the importance of protecting the oceans: Watch
Prince Harry talks of induced isolation, kids self-esteem, sleep, & their independence
Prince Harry talks of induced isolation, kids self-esteem, sleep, & their independence
Unbothered by booing at Dodgers game, Meghan Markle celebrates date night
Unbothered by booing at Dodgers game, Meghan Markle celebrates date night
How are Meghan Markle and Mookie Betts related?
How are Meghan Markle and Mookie Betts related?