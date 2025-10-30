Kate Middleton is haunted by idea of Prince Andrew, says source

Kate Middleton wants to put an end to Prince Andrew issues before she moves to the Forest Lodge.

The Princess of Wales, who is preparing to move to her forever home in the coming weeks, wants her husband’s estranged uncle to vacate.

“Catherine shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge while Prince Andrew is still in it," a source tells Mirror. "William wants him gone before they start to move in next week. It's not about what Andrew doesn't want to do anymore. It's about what he's going to be told to do."

This comes as Prince Andrew nearly missed the Waleses when he took his grandchildren to see Harry Potter TV series shooting in Windsor Great Park.

One source said: "It was all a bit strange that he [Andrew] turned up, but it was lovely to see the children having a great time. They were busy looking at the Hogwarts Express and it genuinely seemed like a magical time for them."