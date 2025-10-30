Bruce Springsteen explains why Jeremy Allen White was the one for biopic

Bruce Springsteen praises Jeremy Allen White’s 'complex' talent

Bruce Springsteen saw parts of himself in Jeremy Allen White's The Bear role.

In a recent chat on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, the 76-year-old music icon confessed that he believes Allen was the perfect choice to portray him.

He went on to share with host Jim Rotolo that White's performance in The Bear made him confident about the actor's talent to portray his essence in his new biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

During the chat, the host asked the Dancing in the Dark singer,"Did you believe going into this that someone could portray your emotional and creative state at the time of Nebraska, or is it such a personal and authentic album?"

Springsteen responded, "Well, I'd seen The Bear, so I knew the perimeters of Jeremy's talents and I related to that character on The Bear very deeply myself, and I knew that this is the guy that could play the complexities of my own emotional state at that point in my life.

He added: "That was the most important thing to me — I mean, I could see how, just from watching The Bear, how Jeremy worked in interior."

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere premiered on October 24.