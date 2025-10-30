Luke Bryan opens up about 'misinformation' circulating about sister Kelly's death

Luke Bryan addressed 'misinformation' circulating about sister Kelly's death

Luke Bryan is addressing the "misinformation" regarding his sister Kelly's sudden death in her late 30s.

In a recent chat on the CNN Podcast All There Is with Anderson Cooper, the 49-year-old singer recalled Kelly's "tragic" death, noting that he "never really explained" what happened to his sister.

"There's some misinformation out there on the internet, and I think some people kind of like, wonder what happened and think that we've tried to cover it up," he began.

Luke explained that there is a "very very small percentage of people that die for no reason in the world. It's called sudden death syndrome and that's essentially what they described my sister's death as."

Remembering his sister's passing, he noted that she was doing laundry and it felt to his family like "somebody just turned the switch off on her."

"It was just tragic beyond words," he mourned.

After Kelly's sudden passing, Luke and his close ones were left with "unanswered questions."

"We wanted to know, could there be a family history of something that her children might have or may have? Your typical findings of an autopsy of someone 39 would be an aneurysm or an embolism or a blood clot of some kind and everything was inconclusive," he added

Paying a heartfelt tribute to his late sister, he added., "She was a mother of three children and she was, I mean, the best mother you could ever dream of. And we all leaned on her for so many things and it's hard to really wrap your brain around her being gone."