Prince Harry warns parents against ‘unregulated surge of AI'

Prince Harry is warning parents against posting their kids’ photos on social media.

Speaking to Hasan Minhaj in a recent interview, the Duke of Sussex spoke about the increase in cyber crime and the vices of social media.

Advertisement

“Parents can do whatever they want,” Harry responded.

“But from what I’ve seen, what I’ve heard, what I’ve experienced, is you should be really really worried, concerned and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online.

“Especially now, with this surge of unregulated AI. You don’t know where it’s going to go, how it’s going to be used,” he noted.

Harry added: “But that’s also really sad. There’s parents watching this asking ‘well how am I supposed to share photos with people across the world’.”