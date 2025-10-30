Justin Bieber reacts to hate comments since Twitch video

Justin Bieber opens up about struggling with negativity on Twitch

Justin Bieber is speaking out about how hateful messages from viewers on Twitch have been affecting him.

The 31-year-old singer, who joined the platform in October and promised to stream “pretty much every day,” has already gained more than 200,000 followers. Despite his massive fan base, Bieber says the constant negativity in chat has started to wear him down.

“Going on Twitch is vulnerable as hell,” he said during a broadcast on October 28. “People who feel s***** about themselves project and write mean ass things. It’s already hard enough to put yourself out there, and then you gotta read that.”

He recalled one night when the comments particularly stung. “People were saying, ‘Justin’s not as exuberant. He’ll never be his exuberant self again. He’s lost his charisma,’” he said.

“I was like, what? I just played basketball. I’m tired. But it starts getting in my head. Like, did I lose my charisma? My zest for life? It just sucks.”