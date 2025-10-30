 
Sting set to take the stage for pre-Super Bowl

Bad Bunny would be headlining the Super Bowl LX while Sting would perform a pre-show

Sadaf Naushad
October 30, 2025

Sting will be joining the Super Bowl!

The Every Breath You Take singer has been added to the lineup of musicians and is set to headline a Super Bowl-branded concert at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on February 6.

The NFL's hospitality provider, on location, announced the news, noting that the show will be part of the Super Bowl LX Studio 60 event, "a weekend of unforgettable music entertainment at one of San Francisco's most iconic venues."

A second night of festivities will take place on February 7 with the additional performers yet to be announced.

The concert will take place two days before the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where Bad Bunny is set to perform the halftime show.

This announcement comes amid controversy surrounding rapper/singer Bad Bunny's engagement for the flagship US sporting event.

Several conservative political figures, including President Donald Trump, have spoken out against the decision of hiring the Puerto Rican singer for the event.

Bad Bunny has previously said he will not tour the US mainland over concerns his concerts could be targeted by federal immigration authorities.

It is also pertinent to mention that amid the controversy and his commitment to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, Bad Bunny was named the Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century at the 2025 Latin Billboard Music Awards.

