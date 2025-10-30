Prince Andrew under fire as sexual assault and misconduct suit launches

Prince Andrew lands in more hot waters

Following the release of Nobody’s Girl, a posthumously released memoir by his accuser Virginia Guifree, Prince Andrew has gone from the frying pan and into the fire.

Reason being, he has just seen lawyers launch legal proceedings against him, via the Republic.

This anti-monarchist group’s CEO even released a statement addressing their decision to launch criminal investigations if there is “sufficient evidence” found of wrong doing.

The conversation happened with Sky News, and saw the CEO say that justice “must be seen to be done”.

Because “If not us, then who?” he asked before calling the current approach towards Prince Andrew a “devastating indictment on the UK’s criminal justice system,” one “that we must resort to a private prosecution.”

In the chat he also noted that, “Equality in law is a basic tenet of democracy. I firmly believe there is strong enough evidence to justify a serious investigation.”

So “the truth must prevail and justice must be seen to be done,” he said near the end before concluding.

For those unversed, Prince Andrew has since relinquished his rights to his titles and honors with a statement that reads, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”