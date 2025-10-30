Kensington Palace issues statement about unlawful behavior towards Prince William, Kate

Kensington Palace has finally released a statement about the unlawful behavior that taken place against Prince William and Kate Middleton.

For those unversed, the statement in in response to the couple having won their privacy invasion suit against a French magazine that shared long-lens images of them, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from their Easter break trip to the Alps.

What is pertinent to mention is that the French Court also instructed the publication to acknowledge the breach via a judicial notice.

According to Hello! the Palace has said, “their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of Paris Match, which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April.”

“The ruling affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of The Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion.”

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference. They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries.”