Gary Oldman opens up about the success of 'Slow Horses'

Gary Oldman recently got candid and opened up about the success of Slow Horses.

The 67-year-old English actor and filmmaker appeared on BBC’s morning show Today, where he reflected on the aspects that played a key role in the success of the British spy thriller television series, which recently concluded its fifth season.

Oldman, who plays Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses, articulated his thoughts by saying, “This is ordinary people doing heroic things. I think [audiences] have a connection to it rather than being removed if you’re watching say The Bourne Identity or Bond, with their casinos and tuxedos.”

“These are people having problems with their marriage and alcoholic issues or going through a divorce or only seeing their kids at the weekend, and they go to the laundrette and do these things that we can relate to,” he explained.

The show is based on Mick Herron's novel series of the same name and according to the Academy award-winning star, the story “gives you a world that we’re very familiar with but turns it on its head and that’s something we can recognize.”

“That’s the appeal,” Oldman noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Slow Horses season five dropped its last episode on October 29, 2025 on Apple TV+. The series is already renewed for seasons six and seven.