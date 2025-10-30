Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave Canadians disappointed

Prince Harry seems to have offended his Canadian supporters after the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markel were spotted wearing blue Dodgers caps at the World Series.

The couple sat in the front row at game four on Tuesday night as they cheered on LA Dodgers against Tornoto Blue Jays, a Canadian professional baseball team.

Meghan Markle on Wednesday took to Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures from the couple's trip to the stadium.

"About last night. Dodgers game," she wrote on her photo with Harry and others.

The Duchess of Sussex did not even mention Toronto Blue Jays in her social media post, leaving the couple's Canadian supporters disappointed.

"Canada is a commonwealth country and we've supported him his whole life and this is just... Kind of betrayal, said one social media use referring to Prince Harry.

Many others shared their feelings on different social media websites, expressing their anger against the second son of King Charles III, the Head of State of Canada.

Prince Harry's supporters, however, defended him arguing that the Duke of Sussex was perhaps supporting his American wife by appearing at the game.

Canada was the first destination for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when the couple had departed the United Kingdom after stepping down from their royal duties.



