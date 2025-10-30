Jenna Bush Hager gets honest about perimenopausea: 'Oh my God'

Jenna Bush Hager's struggles with perimenopause come to light

Jenna Bush Hager recently talked about her perimenopause for the first time and what her mother taught her.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 43-year-old American author and journalist, who is well-known for being vocal about her health, revealed that she is at the beginning of perimenopause.

For those unaware, Hager, who will turn 44 on November 25, has collaborated with Midi Health to raise awareness regarding women’s reproductive health and in the hopes of helping them as they navigate midlife.

She said, "There was no conversation when I was young. My mom and her friends weren't really talking about it, and now it's all my friends are talking about. Since I posted about it on Instagram, a million friends have texted me and they're like, 'Oh my God, thank you for this.'"

The Love Cones First author added, "There's still such a lack of information about women's health, and because I get to have these conversations all the time [thanks to my job], I just felt like it was time for me to start talking about it.”

Hager went on to share that her most attention-grabbing symptoms are trouble sleeping and mood swings; however, she has not yet experienced occasional insomnia, hot flashes, or the emotional rollercoaster.

She explained, "I thought at first that it was related to work or being in my forties with more to worry about, my three little kids who I love, but no, it's very hormonal.”

"And, I have mentors and friends and colleagues who are 10 plus years older than I am. I watched Hoda [Kotb] be like, 'I'm having a hot flash!' So, I've had conversations that I don't know that many 43-year-olds have had,” Jenna Bush Hager noted.