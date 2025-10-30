'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer shows Vecna on the move

Netflix releases 'Stranger Things' season five official trailer

In the wake of the key fight in Hawkins, another battle, though this time the final one, is about to happen, as the official trailer of Stranger Things' last season shows.



As Queen's Who Wants to Live Forever track plays in the background, the trailer shows Vecna is back to invade the world as all the favourite characters are bracing to stop him.

Ross Duffer, the series creator, stated in a previous interview with Variety that in the final season, they attempted to conclude all storylines. “Every season would be like, ‘Should we talk about it?’ And we’d go, ‘No, let’s wait.’ And then finally, we’re like, ‘Well, we have to now!’”

“We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters,” his co-creator Matt Duffer noted. “This is a complete story. It’s done.”

In addition, the cast members returning are Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Joe Keery as Steve, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Maya Hawke as Robin, Priah Ferguson as Erica, Brett Gelman as Murray, Cara Buono as Karen, and Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, with a newcomer, Linda Hamilton.

Stranger Things Season five will drop in three parts. Vol. 1 on Nov. 26, Vol. 2 on Dec. 25, and the finale will come on New Year's Eve.