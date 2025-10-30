Prince Andrew victim Virginia Giuffre believed 'Princes were good people'

Virginia Giuffre believed that princes were good people, revealed Amy Wallace, who co-authored the book of Jeffery Epstein victim.

Advertisement

Giuffre, who ended her life in April, had also accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

Speaking on Piers Morgan's Uncensored, Amy Wallace, the author of "Nobody's Girl" disclosed that Virginia told her, "my mother would never forgive me if I got to meet somebody of royalty and didn't get a picture with them."

Virginia Giuffre: File photo

Asked about Virginia's widely circulated photo with Prince Andrew and claims that it was doctored, the author said, the picture genuine and was taken by Jeffery Epstein with Virginia's portable camera.

"How much confidence do you have that this is a genuine picture," Morgan asked.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and

Answering the question, the author said, "I have utter confidence that it's a genuine picture. And I tell you how we tracked that down. Much has been made of the fact that Virginia no longer had that photograph so it must be fake. And it's true she no longer had the photograph. Why? Because she gave it to the FBI and they never returned it.

However, before she did that she gave an interview to a British newspaper.

Wallace said the newspaper sent a photographer who took a picture of the photograph.

"He took a picture of the front and a picture of the back." The back had an imprint on it that showed exactly date, time and the location of the place the picture was taken to be developed. It was right next to her house in Florida."

"I reached out to that photographer. He verified that he held that photo in his hands and he took those pictures and he sent us because we didn't have a copy. So we know for sure that she said that it was taken from a disposable camera."