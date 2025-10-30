 
King Charles, William called confused and cloistered men unable to understand the world

British journalist says King Charles should have abdicated after Prince Andrew scandal

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 30, 2025

King Charles: File photo
The British monarchy is totally clapped out, exhausted and it's thinning up, said journalist Will Lloyd in his scathing remarks on the scandal that forced Prince Andrew to surrender his royal titles over alleged ties to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

"The next three monarchs, including this one, are confused and cloistered men who don't really understand the world that we live in," he said, without naming King Charles, his heir Prince William and others in the line of succession.

"I think that if they had any sense after the scandal,  they would simply abdicate," said  Lloyd in his remarks made on a TV show.

Prince William: File photo
Asked about previous monarchs, the Deputy Editor of the New Statesman said, "I think they had a closer connection to reality."

"I think a potted plant would be better than the current monarch if we put it on a throne," the journalist said of King Charles as he took aim at the royal family for failing to withdraw their support for Andrew despite being in knowledge of the Duke of York's actions.

Prince Andrew: File photo
Prince Andrew recently announced, through a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, that he will no longer be using the Duke of York title.

His former wife, Sarah Ferguson, has also followed in the footsteps of Andrew and has stopped calling herself the Duchess of York.

Both Andrew and Sarah were under renewed scrutiny after their emails to late sex offender Jeffry Epstein were leaked. 


