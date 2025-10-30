Mark Hamill expresses desire to take advice from Ryan Gosling

Photo: Mark Hamill heaps praise for Ryan Gosling's 'SNL' sketch

Mark Hamill has passed the lightsaber and has claimed that he will gladly take a few notes from Ryan Gosling.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the Star Wars legend shared that he does not believe Gosling needs any advice from him as the actor prepares to headline Star Wars: Starfighter, which hits theaters on May 28, 2027.

Back in April, director Shawn Levy announced that Gosling, 44, would lead the upcoming film, a new chapter in the Star Wars universe.

When asked if he has offered Gosling any guidance at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Hamill made it clear he is more of a fan than a mentor.

“I’ve been a fan of his, and I became a super fan when he played Beavis on Saturday Night Live,” Hamill said, referencing Gosling's April 2024 SNL sketch with cast member Mikey Day, where the duo portrayed the iconic Beavis and Butt-Head characters.

Calling it the “best live Beavis I’ve ever seen,” Hamill could not help but gush about Gosling’s comedic range.

As for whether he feels inclined to offer any acting tips to the Barbie star, Hamill laughed it off, “No, none of those people need advice from me."

"They’re doing so well. I had my time. I’m going to ask for advice from them,” he concluded.