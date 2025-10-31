'Wicked' director claims Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo exceeded expectations

Photo: 'Wicked' director offers insight into Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's bond

Wicked director Jon M. Chu is sharing how Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo turned what could have been competition into one of Hollywood’s most heartwarming friendships.

“It was one of the most beautiful friendships to watch grow,” Chu, 45, told PEOPLE while discussing Wicked at a private dinner hosted by Gold House and OpenTable at Win Son in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Advertisement

“These two are the two biggest voices in the world — maybe in our lifetime. They could have hated each other,” he said of the film’s leading ladies.

“There could have been insane divaship, but they always put Wicked above themselves.”

Chu added that their bond only made their portrayals of Elphaba and Glinda more powerful.

“It makes Elphaba and Glinda bigger than life, and we get to know them more intimately than ever."

"That’s why it feels so culturally relevant — because of what they’re bringing to these characters.”

He concluded by saying, “They could have been rivals, but they became family. It made my job a lot easier.”