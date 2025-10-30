Major update on 'Call of Duty' movie

Taylor Sheridan set to write 'Call of Duty' movie

Taylor Sheridan, best known for creating the Yellowstone universe, is set to write a movie on Call of Duty with Peter Berg, as he will also direct the film.



The duo have been friends for decades, as their friendship also turned into collaboration on projects such as Hell or High Water, which went on to get four nominations in the Academy Awards.

Advertisement

The report comes on the heels of the filmmaker opting for NBCUniversal after working for years with Paramount. His deal with them begins in 2029.



It's unclear what the plot of the movie is, but it's based on the widely popular video game.

In other news, Taylor, who is behind the hit Yellowstone, is said to be at odds with the series' lead star, Kevin Costner, over creative vision.

“Obviously, when Yellowstone first began, it was Kevin’s show,” an insider previously told Us Weekly. “He was the major star and the draw, and everyone knew that.”

But the Oscar winner “felt he was the authority on what made things feel authentic to the subject matter."

On this, the insider added, “Everything about this franchise is Taylor’s creation, his baby. So that was an area of tension, for sure."

“It’s fair to say that there was a bit of a power struggle between Kevin and Taylor, especially as the seasons went on,” the source concluded.