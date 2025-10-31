Meghan Markle improved Royal optics with her ‘woke' personality

Meghan Markle changed the dynamics of the Royal Family for the good, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, encouraged the monarchy to engage in more philanthropist work.

Royal commentator Afua Hagan reveals: "When Meghan joined the Royal Family, she kind of forced everybody to up their game when it came to philanthropy. The causes that Meghan wanted to work with, and one of the most prominent ones, was Grenfell.

"Suddenly, it seemed like the Royals were working on really, you know, different projects and things that they possibly wouldn't have been involved in beforehand,” she notes.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.