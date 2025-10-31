Jason, Kylie Kelce share hilarious Halloween banter

Photo: Kylie Kelce claps back at Jason’s cheeky Halloween costume comment

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie brought humor and honesty to the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, and Halloween took center stage.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star, 37, joined Kylie, 33, for her Doomscroll segment, where she reacts to viral social media trends.

This time, the pair discussed a TikTok from creator Dakota, who shared “last-minute Philly Halloween costumes.”

Moreover, Kylie herself was dubbed “Philly’s Princess Kylie.”

“If you need a last-minute Halloween costume, here are 10 Philly-sports-related ideas,” Dakota said in the clip.

“You could be Philly’s Princess Kylie — wear a tiara, a Kelce jersey, a miniskirt, and some heels.”

Kylie immediately protested, “A miniskirt?!”

However, Jason did not miss a beat, and teaded, “You are a miniskirt person.”

“When?” she shot back, laughing.

“I don’t know… I don’t think I’ve ever seen you wear one. I wouldn’t mind it, though,” Jason joked.

Kylie burst into laughter, calling him a “f***** a*******,” before quickly adding, “No.”

The couple, who share four kids, Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 7 months, once again proved that their playful chemistry is what makes them one of fans’ favorite NFL couples.