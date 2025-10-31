 
Real reason why Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade split again

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have reportedly parted ways for good this time

Geo News Digital Desk
October 31, 2025

Photo: Truth behind Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade's split revealed

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have reportedly called it quits again, and this time, insiders say it is final.

As per Us Weekly, the Euphoria star, 28, and the YouTuber, 26, ended things just weeks after rekindling their relationship in September. 

“It was very short-lived,” a source told the outlet. 

“They were seeing each other for about a month before realizing it wasn’t working again.”

The couple, who began dating in December 2021, had been on and off for nearly three years. Sources previously described their summer as “rocky.”

Distance also played a role in the breakup, with Olivia based in New York City and Jacob filming in Los Angeles. 

“The relationship ran its course,” the insider said. 

“They realized they’re better off not together.”

Giannulli last supported Elordi publicly at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his movie Frankenstein in September.

