Blake Shelton, Keith Urban praise Cassidy Daniels's touching song

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban gushed over Cassidy Daniels's emotional tribute to past lover

October 31, 2025

Photo: Blake Shelton, Keith Urban react to Cassidy Daniels's emotional song

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban have nothing but praise for rising country star Cassidy Daniels.

According to Us Weekly, the judges on The Road gushed over Daniels’ performance of her original track Heart Shaped Necklace during the show’s Texas stop.

“At least in country, I can’t think of anyone to compare her to,” Shelton, 49, said. Urban, 58, agreed, adding, “Not with that thick, creamy tone like that.”

Introducing her song, Daniels told the audience, “This is about trying to find that real kind of love. I’m talking no glitz, no glam — the real thing.”

She continued, “I was with this guy, and I used to say, ‘You know what I hate? Heart-shaped jewelry.’ It was Valentine’s Day, our third year together, and he got me a heart-shaped necklace."

"Right then and there I was like, ‘This dude doesn’t know me at all.’”

