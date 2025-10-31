 
Sydney Sweeney delivers powerful message to young girls

Sydney Sweeney revealed what true strength really looks like

Geo News Digital Desk
October 31, 2025

Sydney Sweeney advised young women not to shrink themselves "to make others comfortable."

During her award acceptance speech at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, the 28-year-old actress shared a powerful message to young girls.

"To every young girl out there, I hope that you know that your power is already within you," Sydney said.

"You don't have to wait for permission to be brave. You don't have to shrink yourself to make others comfortable."

"And if you fall, you can just get right back up," she added

Elsewhere in her speech, Sydney opened up about her fight to be "taken seriously" and revealed what true strength means to her.

The Euphoria star articulated her thoughts, saying, "I know what it feels like to be underestimated, to have people define you before you've had a chance to define yourself. I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously."

"But every one of us has our own fight, and Christy reminds us all that strength doesn't look loud sometimes, and sometimes it's just about getting back up again and again, no matter who's watching," she noted.

