Megan Thee Stallion hints at moving in with Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion sparks rumours she’s moving in with Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion has seemingly taken her next big relationship step with her NBA boyfriend, Klay Thompson.

The rapper, 30, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, showing the couple forming a heart with their hands in front of a house as they held a key and yellow keychain between their fingers.

Set to her track LOVER GIRL, the post also featured lyrics about turning her man’s “house into a home,” sparking rumours of the couple moving in together.

Other photos showed the couple holding hands in a sports arena and posing in matching brown outfits.

Megan and the Dallas Mavericks guard, 35, went public in July 2025 after months of speculation and made their red-carpet debut at the rapper’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York.

Since then, they’ve been spotted courtside and regularly appear in each other’s social media posts.