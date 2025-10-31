Limp Bizkit star Sam Rivers found in ‘pile of blood' at time of death

Limp Bizkit star Sam Rivers found dead in ‘pile of blood’ 911 call reveals

Shocking details of Sam Rivers’ death are being revealed.

A 911 call has come into focus and as per the call Rivers was found in a bathroom at his home in Florida.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ, a caller named Keely said she found him lying face down in the bathroom just before calling, suggesting that he may have fallen off the toilet.

When first responders arrived at his home, the Limp Bizkit star was in apparently in cardiac arrest.

In the 911 call, the frantic caller says she just arrived at the house and found Rivers “face first in a pile of blood.”

The caller started to sob as the dispatcher informed her that emergency responders would walk her through performing CPR on Rivers, but she interjected that she already knew how to do it.

“He's dying! He's dying! Please, I need to flip him over!” she could be heard saying on the call, though it's unclear if she was speaking to someone else at the scene.

She told the responder she would need to get off the phone in order to take care of Rivers, but he calmly asked her to put the call on the speaker to stay on the line.

As she started performing CPR, the responder asked her to shout out “Now” every time she made a chest compression, and her tempo indicated that she was performing the rescue measure at the proper rate.

The call came to an abrupt conclusion when the woman said that a deputy had arrived at the house.

CPR reportedly continued until the St. Johns County Fire Rescue team made it to the scene, at which point Sam Rivers was pronounced dead.