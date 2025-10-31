 
Palace's decision on Andrew reflects pressures of the modern media age

Andrew to be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after King Charles’s decision

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 31, 2025

Palace strips Andrew of prince title in ‘brutal’ move reflecting ‘modern media age’

A royal expert has described King Charles’s decision to remove Prince Andrew’s royal title as “brutal” but reflective of “the modern media age.”

Speaking on GB News, Nigel Farage compared the move to how the Royal family handled past scandals.

He noted that even King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in 1936, was later given the title Duke of Windsor and an overseas post.

In a shock move, the Palace announced that Charles has decided to strip his brother of his “Prince” title and he will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Farage said it shows how much times have changed, suggesting that the pressures of media and public opinion now play a huge role in royal decisions.

"King Edward the Eighth betrayed the country, broke his Coronation oath, walked away despite all the pledges he'd made in the abbey," the expert said.

He added, "Yet they made him the Duke of Windsor. He became the governor of the Bahamas.

"I mean, he wasn't necessarily welcomed back, but this is much more brutal. I guess this is the modern media and social media age, isn't it?"

