Anti-monarchy CEO speaks out on Andrew' title removal: 'I couldn't care less'

The CEO of an anti-monarchy group weighs in on Andrew’s title removal

A few hours after Buckingham Palace released a second statement about Andrew, and the King’s decision to strip him of the title of ‘prince’, the CEO of Republic, an anti-monarchy campaign group came forward.

Graham Smith is the CEO in question and he touched on this shift in royal titles for Andrew, on The Royalist podcast.

There he made the claim, “the problem is the royals keep thinking this is enough. I couldn’t care less about the prince title.”

because where the law is concerned, “he remains accused of serious offenses and I do not believe that there is not enough evidence to have a genuine police investigation.”

So in a time such as this “worrying about what he is called, or where he lives, is not an appropriate response,” Mr Smith noted.

For those unversed, there are also reports swirling that hint towards a financial settlement having been reached between Mountbatten Windsor and King Charles. It involves his move to Sandringham Estate, as soon as possible.

According to one friend of Andrew, he “made it clear that he needed to be financially recompensed for surrendering the remaining 50 years of his lease on one of England’s finest homes.”

Plus “the lease was his daughter’s inheritance and an asset, and in this country, you can’t seize people’s assets. Charles was always going to have to pay him off, and he has done what he should have done in the first place.”