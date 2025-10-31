Sarah Ferguson faces uncertain future as Andrew loses royal titles, home

Sarah Ferguson caught in fallout from Andrew’s royal title, home removal

Sarah Ferguson faces uncertainty over her future home after Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and told to leave the Royal Lodge, claimed a royal expert.

According to royal biographer Tom Bower, it would be “ridiculous” on palace’s part if the former Duchess of York is allowed to move into another royal property.

Speaking with GB News, he added that both she and Andrew have struggled to manage their finances and asked them to control their expenses.

He said, "The idea of her moving into another royal estate is ridiculous.”

Bower suggested that the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will now need to curb her spending as the couple adjusts to life outside the royal fold.

"She’s a woman who’s never been able to control her spending, and that clearly has to be brought under control, as does Andrew’s,” Bower said.

In a shock move, Charles removed Andrew's royal titles and ordered him to leave the Royal Lodge amid his ongoing controversy over past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," the palace's statement read. "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence."

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation," it added. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."