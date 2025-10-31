Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's public turmoil: ‘Decide because its enough'

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor warned ‘enough is enough’ with his future prospects

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's newly removed titles of ‘prince’ have rocked the world’s stage.

While many reported just a day before that “the more his status shrivels, the more intently he’s determined to cling on at Royal Lodge – his home since 2004,” a decision came out yesterday, not just regarding his title of ‘prince’ but also his home, Royal Lodge which he has agreed to vacate in favor of Sandringham House.

That is why in an Eden Confidential write up by Diary reporter Stephanie Takyi, its being said, “he's ceased using his peerages and accepted the removal of his banner from St George’s Chapel, Windsor, thereby acknowledging that his membership of the Order of the Garter is irrevocably at an end.”

But according to the writer, where “others in the same excruciating position would scuttle away, desperate to do almost anything which would put them out of public sight, that’s not Prince Andrew’s style.”

Because as an informant tells the writer, there has been only one source of motivation for Andrew and that is either the “stick or the carrot.”

Especially since he’s always been “transparent” about his ambitions where his daughters are concerned.

However, for his daughters, “clearly, it’s upsetting, the stuff that has been coming out about their father.”

So “time for Andrew to decide that enough is enough,” Mr Eden said in his concluding note, “for their sake, if not his?”

Buckingham Palace’s announcement for Andrew:

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”