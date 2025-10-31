Beatrice, Eugenie moving away to alter ties with Andrew: ‘He has no one but them'

Andrew’s suffering turns even worse as its done ‘in front’ of his children

The warning has been issued by royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams, for he believes an incoming ‘distancing’ is afoot.

The expert spoke to the Daily Mail when delivering this comment and said that the distance will likely be created by his daughters themselves.

“His daughters will want to keep as much distance as possible from him. It will be devastating for them,” he was quoted saying.

Right after Mr Fitzwilliams, commentator Angela Levin rushed in to speak to the same outlet and shared similar note, but focused more on Andrew’s mental health.

“I think Andrew will feel so crumbled about what has happened,” she said. Especially given how “he's always been so pompous and trusting himself as being so clever.”

“For him to have everything taken away, and for that to happen in front of your children, who are grown up and can understand what he is being accused of, is very embarrassing to him, and for his own children.”

Despite that “He will have to lean on them if he has no one else. I think it will be very difficult for a while, and they will alter their relationship according to what the public mood is.”

For those unversed, Andrew's title of 'prince' has also been removed, right alongside his banner from St George’s Chapel, Windsor, which is often reserved for traitors and those exiled, according to a claim by Cosmopolitan.